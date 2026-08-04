Meta unveils AI-powered glasses to help blind veterans navigate daily life

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of blind veterans are now getting around more easily, thanks to new AI-powered glasses unveiled during the Disabled American Veterans convention at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando.

Meta says 500 veterans received the glasses yesterday. The device can describe a person’s surroundings through built-in speakers, helping users navigate daily life more independently.

Officials with Meta say the technology could have a major impact on veterans’ quality of life.

“I think these glasses, these Meta AI devices, are incredibly transformative and helpful to blinded veterans, to help improve their daily lives,” a Meta official said.

Meta says it plans to provide 130,000 of its AI glasses to blind veterans across the country.

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