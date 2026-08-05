Sanford city employee charged in fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist appears in court

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Sanford city employee accused of leaving the scene after a crash that killed a bicyclist made her first court appearance Wednesday.

Shawannia Smith, 46, is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death after investigators said she struck a bicyclist Tuesday morning while driving a city garbage truck and continued driving. The bicyclist later died at a hospital.

According to Sanford police, the crash happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Airport Boulevard.

An arrest report states Smith was driving a city dump truck northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when she attempted to make a right turn and struck the bicyclist.

A 911 caller reported that the bicyclist had been “run over by a truck” and that “the truck kept going.”

Investigators said they reviewed dash camera video from the truck, which they say shows Smith making the turn, hitting the bicyclist, and then driving away.

According to the report, witnesses told police Smith never got out of the truck or attempted to check on the victim.

In a statement to investigators, Smith reportedly said, “I was looking for the police.”

However, the arrest report states the dash camera video shows Smith drove past a marked Sanford police vehicle after leaving the scene without attempting to make contact with officers. Investigators also said Smith stopped several blocks away to inspect the truck for damage, then continued driving for more than a mile before she was stopped by police.

In addition to the felony charge of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, Smith was cited for violating a bicyclist’s right of way.

Smith is being held on a $15,000 bond. If she posts bond, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

The City of Sanford confirmed Smith has been suspended without pay while the investigation continues.

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