Heavy rain, frequent lightning possible Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A shift in the winds overnight will bring better thunderstorm chances later Thursday afternoon and evening all around Central Florida.

Meteorologist Daniel McFarland said we expect a bit more sunshine than we saw on Wednesday, but cloudy conditions will still be cloudy during late morning and early afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s through most of this time.

In the afternoon, a strong Atlantic sea breeze will force thunderstorms to develop and move westward quickly later today.

Heavy rain and strong winds will be the main threat with storms that develop later in the day. Frequent lightning may be another impact that we see during evening storms.

Thursday weather outlook - WFTV Strong storms could bring heavy rain and lightning Thursday afternoon and evening. (WFTV staff)

Rain totals in parts of the Channel 9 viewing area could be upwards of one to two inches, McFarland said.

Starting Friday, we will be tracking increased tropical moisture moving towards Central Florida.

While this will not materialize into a tropical system in any capacity, it will inject more moisture into our afternoon storms.

Thursday weather outlook - WFTV Strong storms could bring heavy rain and lightning Thursday afternoon and evening. (WFTV staff)

Higher rain totals will last through Saturday, thanks to this increased moisture.

McFarland says a few strong or severe storms cannot be ruled out this weekend.

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