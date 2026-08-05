Florida Flock camera protester goes viral by blocking license plate readers with signs

ST. PETERSBURG — A Florida protester is gaining attention online for a unique demonstration targeting controversial Flock cameras.

The man has been showing up at different camera locations each day, holding a sign on a stick in front of the lens to prevent it from scanning passing vehicles’ license plates.

This week, he brought his protest to a Flock camera location in St. Petersburg.

Florida Flock camera protestor goes viral by blocking license plate readers with signs

The cameras, which use automated license plate recognition technology, have sparked debate across the country.

Supporters say they are a valuable tool for law enforcement, while critics have raised concerns about privacy and surveillance.

The protester says his goal is to draw attention to those concerns and encourage others to get involved.

Because he is only holding a sign in front of the camera and is not touching, damaging, or interfering with the equipment itself, authorities say he is not violating the law.

Law enforcement agencies that use Flock cameras say the technology is an important tool in solving crimes, helping investigators locate stolen vehicles, identify suspects, and assist with ongoing investigations.

The debate over how these cameras should be used continues as more communities across the country consider the balance between public safety and privacy.

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