Winter Haven pastor accused of sexual abuse did not disclose HIV status to teen, sheriff says

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Winter Haven pastor is facing more than 16 charges after investigators say he sexually abused a 14-year-old boy.

Authorities say 42-year-old Timothy Chaneyfield, the pastor of Saint James United Free Will Baptist Church, was arrested by Orlando police at Orlando International Airport.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators learned Chaneyfield is HIV positive and allegedly had sexual contact with the minor without disclosing his status.

“We pray that our work was fast enough because we got our victim, the 14-year-old, the HIV cocktail, that we stopped this child from being infected,” Judd said.

Investigators are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Chaneyfield to seek medical attention and contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say getting medical care quickly may be important for anyone who could have been exposed.

Chaneyfield remains in jail as the investigation continues.

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