Volusia County

DeLand police to hold press conference regarding double homicide case

Police Chief Jason Umberger is scheduled to provide a significant update on the double homicide case

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
2 found dead in downtown DeLand
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. today to reveal a significant development in the double homicide case first reported on July 29.

Police Chief Jason Umberger will update the media.

RELATED--> DeLand police seek 17-year-old suspected in fatal double shooting

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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