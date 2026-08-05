Lake Mary man dies in Dodge Ram rollover near South Orange Blossom Trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 50-year-old Lake Mary man died early Wednesday morning after his Dodge Ram veered off the road and overturned at an Orange County intersection.

Fatal crash Orange County State troopers said the driver of a pickup truck died on Aug. 5, 2026, after traveling off the roadway and striking a concrete pole and a traffic signal along S. OBT in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

The crash occurred near South Orange Blossom Trail and Grand Street around 12:10 a.m.

Investigators noted the driver was wearing a seat belt when the truck struck a concrete post and a traffic sign.

All lanes have since reopened while the investigation continues.

The crash remains under investigation.

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