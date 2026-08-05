Lake County church overseer re-arrested on new digital voyeurism charges

TAVARES, Fla. — A Lake County church overseer has been re-arrested on new video voyeurism charges after an earlier arrest tied to allegations involving a hidden camera in a church bathroom.
Authorities report that Charles Lucas, 59, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 4, on several sex offense charges, including digital voyeurism. He was taken into custody at 11:44 a.m. by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Tavares and was released later that evening after posting bond.
Lucas was initially arrested on June 19 in connection with allegations that a hidden camera was found in a church bathroom.
Charges filed
Court records show the new charges include:
Digital voyeurism by an adult 24 or older on a victim under 16 — second-degree felony.
Digital voyeurism by a person under 19, first violation — first-degree misdemeanor.
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