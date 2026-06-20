Lake County man charged with illicit recording after church bathroom filming

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Sheriff’s Department reports that 59-year-old Charles Lucas was arrested and charged with video voyeurism after investigators discovered inappropriate photos and videos on his work computer and cloud storage.

The report says that the videos were taken from a concealed camera in a church bathroom and a room where adolescent girls were changing after a baptism service.

A search warrant was carried out at Mr. Lucas’ residence, and he was booked into Lake County Jail. Records show he was released this morning and is scheduled to appear in court on July.

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