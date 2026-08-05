Woman in manic state threatens man with firearm and knife

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — A 68-year-old woman from The Villages was arrested on Monday after authorities alleged that she aimed a handgun and a kitchen knife at a man during a domestic altercation, threatening to shoot him.

Janice Amen, of Fisher Avenue in Lady Lake, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Deputies responded to the home shortly after 5:30 a.m. on August 3 and recovered a black Smith & Wesson handgun and a six-inch kitchen knife from the driveway, the report states.

The victim told deputies that Amen pointed a gun at him with its red laser sight on his chest, threatening to shoot in the face and genitals. She also swiped at his abdomen with a knife when she tripped and was getting up.

He feared for his life, according to the report.

Amen believed the man she lives with in separate bedrooms was being scammed by another woman. After seeing his phone the night before, she locked the door, armed herself, and told him to leave when he tried to retrieve it.

Deputies described Amen as being in a “manic state.” Based on witness statements and evidence recovered, she was identified as the primary aggressor and taken into custody.

Because the charge is domestic, she was held without bond.

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