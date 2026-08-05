Florida county leaders say DeSantis property tax savings calculator is wrong

ORLANDO, Fla. — County managers and property appraisers across Florida say a property tax savings calculator promoted by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is producing inaccurate estimates because it has not been updated to reflect changes made to the proposal voters will see in November.

The “Save Our Homes” website allows property owners to estimate how much they could save if the proposed property tax changes are approved.

However, county leaders say the calculator is still based on the governor’s original plan and does not account for revisions that have since been made.

Seminole County Property Appraiser David Johnson raised the issue during a meeting with county commissioners, telling them the calculator does not accurately reflect the current proposal.

County officials say they have repeatedly asked why the website has not been updated or removed but have not received a response from the governor’s office.

The proposed property tax changes are expected to appear on the November ballot, making accurate information especially important for homeowners trying to understand how the amendment could affect their tax bill.

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