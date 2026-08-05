Bicyclist killed in crash involving Jeep in Lake County, FHP says

CLERMONT, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Wednesday morning in a crash along U.S. Highway 192 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash around 9:47 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 192 and Town Center Boulevard in Clermont.

Investigators said the crash involved a 2020 Jeep Wrangler and an adult male bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by investigators.

The driver of the Jeep, a 42-year-old Kissimmee man, was not injured and remained at the scene, FHP said.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, westbound U.S. Highway 192 is blocked between Town Center Boulevard and Summer Bay Boulevard while troopers investigate.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

The Florida Highway Patrol said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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