Teenager arrested in downtown DeLand double homicide

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in the double homicide that claimed the lives of two best friends in downtown DeLand.

We broke this news on WFTV.com just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

US Marshals captured Keyan Rundell in Manatee County.

DeLand Police Chief Jason Umberger said Rundell is the sole suspect in the double homicide but added others could be charged in this case.

Right now, he said, investigators are focused on anyone who may have planned or aided him in the shooting and anyone who helped him while he was on the run.

Rundell was captured by US Marshals at a hotel in Manatee County.

Umberger said he’s accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Dustin Rose and 18-year-old Samson Campbell last week.

Two young men killed in shooting at DeLand industrial property The victims were identified as 19-year-old Dustin Rose and 18-year-old Samson Campbell.

Umberger said it is clear the three did know each other before the shooting.

“At this time we cannot speak to the exact motive,” said Umberger.

Channel 9 Volusia County Reporter Demie Johnson asked the chief if investigators found weapons in either the victims or the suspect.

2 found dead in downtown DeLand

“We are not going to release what found at the crime scene at this point in our investigation,” said Umberger.

Rundell was captured on surveillance cameras downtown, and on Saturday, a search warrant was served at a home near where the murders happened.

Investigators recovered clothing Rundell was believed to be wearing during the shooting and the e-bike he rode there.

“We typically charge these as adult and we will also look at whether second degree murder is appropriate or if a more serious charge is,” said State Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit, RJ Larizza.

State Attorney for the Seventh Judicial Circuit RJ Larizza said Rundell’s criminal history – all out of Orange County – will also be considered in the case.

Some of his past charges in the juvenile system include aggravated battery, aggravated assault and firearms violations.

“We are going to look at the maximum charges we can bring based on the evidence and we are going to look at the maximum punishments as well once we get more information,” said Larizza.

Rundell is being held in Manatee County and will be brought back to Volusia County in the coming days.

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