JetBlue launches 48-hour sale with one-way flights starting at $54

ORLANDO, Fla. — JetBlue is giving travelers a reason to plan ahead with a 48-hour fare sale launching today, offering one-way flights starting at just $54.

The sale, which runs through tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. EDT, features discounted fares for fall travel between September 9 and November 18— making it an ideal window for Floridians looking to sneak in a getaway before the holiday rush.

Top deals from Fort Lauderdale (FLL):

Orlando (MCO) — from $54

Tampa (TPA) — from $54

Atlanta (ATL) — from $79

Chicago (ORD) — from $84

San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) — from $89

New York/Long Island — from $99

New Orleans (MSY) — from $99

Raleigh/Durham (RDU) — from $99

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN) — from $119

St. Maarten (SXM) — from $154

Fine Print:

Fares are valid for travel only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with a 21-day advance purchase required. Blackout dates apply during peak travel periods: October 9–14 and November 8–11, 2026.

With fares this low, travelers will want to act fast — the clock is ticking on this 48-hour window.

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