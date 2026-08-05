JetBlue launches 48-hour sale with one-way flights starting at $54

ORLANDO, Fla. — JetBlue is giving travelers a reason to plan ahead with a 48-hour fare sale launching today, offering one-way flights starting at just $54.
The sale, which runs through tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. EDT, features discounted fares for fall travel between September 9 and November 18— making it an ideal window for Floridians looking to sneak in a getaway before the holiday rush.
Top deals from Fort Lauderdale (FLL):
- Orlando (MCO) — from $54
- Tampa (TPA) — from $54
- Atlanta (ATL) — from $79
- Chicago (ORD) — from $84
- San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) — from $89
- New York/Long Island — from $99
- New Orleans (MSY) — from $99
- Raleigh/Durham (RDU) — from $99
- Aguadilla, Puerto Rico (BQN) — from $119
- St. Maarten (SXM) — from $154
Fine Print:
Fares are valid for travel only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with a 21-day advance purchase required. Blackout dates apply during peak travel periods: October 9–14 and November 8–11, 2026.
With fares this low, travelers will want to act fast — the clock is ticking on this 48-hour window.
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