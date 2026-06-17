Florida to rename State Road 80 as President Donald J. Trump Highway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new Florida law will officially rename State Road 80 as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway” beginning July 1, 2026.

The change is included in Senate Bill 628, approved by Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature. It establishes multiple honorary road names throughout the state and also renames Tallahassee International Airport in honor of Bobby Bowden, now called the Bobby Bowden-Tallahassee International Airport.

The President Donald J. Trump Highway will span the full length of State Road 80, a key highway approximately 124 miles long connecting West Palm Beach to Fort Myers.

This is the second major transportation facility in Florida to be renamed after Trump this year. Earlier in 2026, state leaders approved a law renaming Palm Beach International Airport as the President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

State Road 80 serves as a key route linking Florida’s east and west coasts, with thousands of drivers relying on it daily.

The new highway name will officially come into effect on July 1, with updated signs planned for installation along the route.

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