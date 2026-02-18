Florida House approves bill to rename airport after Donald Trump

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Florida House of Representatives approved a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Donald Trump. The next step is for the proposal to be reviewed by the Florida Senate.

The legislative proposal aims to rename the facility as Donald J. Trump International Airport. Although the measure grants the state authority to name seven major commercial airports, Palm Beach International is the only airport currently planned for a name change.

Supporters of the measure argued that the renaming is appropriate because of the airport’s proximity to the former president’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

State Rep. Kim Kendall, R-St. Augustine, spoke in favor of the proposal during the House session. “This is completely proper to name for our president, especially a naming of an airport,” Kendall said.

The proposal faced opposition from lawmakers who raised concerns regarding the former president’s past conduct. State Rep. Rita Harris, D-Orlando, stated that while she does not always agree with every president, she felt compelled to vote against this specific measure. “I have not always agreed with every president, but I’ve never felt the need to stand up and say no we shouldn’t name an airport after them, because of their behavior,” Harris said. “But I must say no. I must say no to this airport.”

The legislative proposal outlines a broader framework that would authorize the state to designate seven major commercial service airports in Florida.

Despite this broad authority, the only specific change currently included in the proposal is the transition of Palm Beach International Airport to Donald J. Trump International Airport.

The measure is now ready for full consideration by the Florida Senate.

