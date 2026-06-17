Couple in Orlando IVF mix-up case releases statement after agreement with daughter’s genetic parents

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Central Florida couple at the center of a widely followed IVF embryo mix-up case says they will not make any further public comments as they focus on protecting their daughter and building a relationship with her genetic parents.

In a statement released through attorney Jack Scarola to ABC, Tiffany Score and Steven Mills said they appreciate the public interest in their case and the role media coverage played in helping identify Shea’s genetic parents and resolve uncertainty about her future.

“Tiffany and Steve recognize the public interest in the details of their IVF experience, and they appreciate the role the news media has played in bringing them and Shea to the point where Shea’s genetic parents were able to be identified and fears about Shea’s future have been settled,” Scarola said.

The statement marks the latest development in the Orlando IVF mix-up case, which drew national attention after Score and Mills alleged an embryo mix-up led to the birth of a child who was not genetically related to either of them.

The couple later announced that genetic testing had identified Shea’s biological parents, a major milestone in a case that raised questions about what happened during the IVF process and what the future would hold for the child.

According to Scarola, Score, and Mills have begun building a relationship with Shea’s genetic parents and plan to continue doing so.

“However, Tiffany and Steve are committed to respect the privacy concerns of Shea’s genetic parents with whom they have begun and intend to continue to foster a relationship of friendship and trust,” Scarola said.

The attorney said the couple is also focused on protecting Shea’s privacy as public interest in the IVF lawsuit continues.

“They are also committed to protecting Shea from harmful intrusion on her privacy,” Scarola said.

The statement concluded that neither Score and Mills nor their attorneys intend to make any additional public comments at this time.

“For these reasons neither Tiffany and Steve nor their attorneys will be making any further public comments at this time,” the statement said.

The IVF embryo mix-up case has been closely followed since the couple first revealed the alleged error and their search for answers about what happened to their embryo.

The identification of Shea’s genetic parents helped address concerns about her future and represented one of the most significant developments in the ongoing legal case.

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