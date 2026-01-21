Woman sues Orlando clinic after giving birth to a baby that wasn’t hers

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida couple is suing the Fertility Center of Orlando after their baby, born through in vitro fertilization (IVF), turned out to be genetically unrelated to them.

They began working with the clinic in March 2025 and welcomed a baby girl just before Christmas, only to be surprised by her appearance.

The couple, identified as John and Jane Doe, sought IVF treatment to start their family. Doe underwent the procedure and gave birth to a baby girl on Dec. 24, 2025.

However, upon noticing the baby’s ethnic appearance differed from theirs, they pursued genetic testing, which revealed that the child had no genetic ties to either parent.

The lawsuit highlights that both John and Doe are racially Caucasian, raising questions about the baby’s mixed heritage. They expressed their desire to keep the baby but acknowledged the need for her to be with her genetic parents if identified. According to court records, the couple attempted to reach the Longwood clinic to discuss reuniting their baby with her biological parents, but received no reply.

In their lawsuit, the Does demand the clinic address several urgent issues:

Firstly, they seek a requirement for the clinic to disclose what transpired with their embryos to other patients, ensuring that no one else has been mistakenly given their child.

Secondly, they call for the clinic to cover genetic testing costs for patients and children over the past five years, during which the clinic had custody of the embryos.

Lastly, they want the clinic to publicly disclose any discrepancies in the parentage of children born from embryos implanted through their facility.

As the case progresses, the couple hopes to compel the clinic to provide clarity for affected families.,

