Daycare employee arrested after child wanders off in Fruitland Park

FRUITLAND PARK, Fla. — According to the Fruitland Park Police, a young child who left a local day care center on June 12 was safely found near U.S. Highway 27/441, leading to the arrest of a day care employee on a child neglect charge.

Police confirm there were no injuries in the incident, and the child was returned to the facility by concerned citizens who stopped to help.

Community members and commuters along the highway quickly assisted the child near the busy road, ensuring their safety.

The incident occurred at ‘Luv N Hugs’ day care facility after the child exited a playground area. The Florida Department of Children and Families and day care licensing investigators responded to the facility to conduct an immediate review of the incident.

The Fruitland Park Police Department thanked the alert drivers for their quick actions.

This case is still under review, and Chanel 9 will continue to provide updates on this developing story as they come in.

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