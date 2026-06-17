Tropical storm Arthur forms in Gulf, expected to weaken rapidly

ORLANDO, FL. — Tropical Storm Arthur has formed in the far western Gulf. This is the first tropical storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Arthur

Arthur will remain a very weak tropical storm and make landfall in Eastern Texas before quickly weakening to a tropical depression within 24 hours.

It is expected to make landfall near the Galveston coast in Texas around sunset tonight.

Tropical Storm Arthur

There is not enough time for this tropical system to become anything more than a very weak tropical storm.

Regardless of development, the most significant impact we will see will be heavy rain between Louisiana and Central Alabama.

Tropical Storm Arthur

Rain totals in this area could reach between 5 and 7 inches between today and the end of the day Thursday.

An isolated chance of severe storms is possible, but widespread outbreaks are unlikely.

First named tropical storm of the year forms off Gulf Coast

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the Western Louisiana coast. Tropical storm watches have been issued for Galveston and the surrounding areas in Texas.

After making landfall it will quickly die back down to a tropical depression.

There are no other areas of interest in the Atlantic or the Gulf.

The next named storm that develops in the Atlantic basin will be named Bertha.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group