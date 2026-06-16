Orlando CATSTRAVAGANZA event showcases rare cats and supports local rescues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cat lovers will soon have a chance to see rare breeds, meet adoptable cats and shop cat-themed vendors at an Orlando event.

The Orlando Boutique Rescue CATSTRAVAGANZA is coming to the Orlando Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 27.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 12 N. Primrose Drive.

Loving Cats Worldwide said the family-friendly event will include an international cat competition, educational presentations, vendors and local cat adoption opportunities.

Visitors will be able to watch pedigreed cats compete on a public catwalk as international judges evaluate breeds for “Best in Show.”

The event will also include commentary on cat breeds, behavior and welfare.

See images from the last event below

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Organizers said the event will feature a rescue and adoption section in partnership with The Way Station Rescue.

Attendees will be able to meet adoptable cats and kittens looking for homes.

The event will also include a vendor village with cat toys, specialty food, cat-themed apparel and artisan crafts.

“Our goal is to create a vibrant, joyful space where cat lovers can celebrate beautiful breeds, support incredible small businesses, and most importantly, find loving homes for local rescue cats,” LCWW founder Steven Meserve said in a news release.

Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and youth ages 12 to 17, $10 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children younger than 5.

For more information, visit Loving Cats Worldwide’s website.

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