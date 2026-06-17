Volusia deputies use helicopter, K9 to catch wanted suspect hiding in Amazon parking lot

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County said the search for a suspect ended in an Amazon parking lot.

Jabari Deas was recently apprehended at an Amazon facility in Deltona after a sheriff’s helicopter tracked him.

Deputies arrested Deas, who was wanted for drug possession and driving without a license.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies located Deas hiding under a car in the Amazon parking lot.

A K-9 unit was then deployed to remove him from his hiding spot.

Deas is currently facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

He is being held in the Volusia County Jail on $4,500 bond.

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