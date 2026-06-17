System expected to become first named Atlantic tropical storm of 2026 season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Potential Tropical Cyclone One has moved over the warm waters of the Gulf and is expected to strengthen throughout the day as it tracks along the Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

Forecasters say the system is likely to reach tropical storm strength before Wednesday evening, becoming the first named storm of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season.

If that happens, the storm will be named Arthur.

Predicting the Path: 2026 WFTV Hurricane Special

The system is forecast to make landfall along the southwest Louisiana coast, south of Lake Charles, around sunset on Wednesday.

However, meteorologists say there is not enough time over water for the storm to intensify significantly, and it is expected to remain a weak tropical storm before coming ashore.

While wind impacts are expected to remain limited, heavy rainfall will be the primary concern across portions of the Gulf Coast and Deep South.

Florida homeowners urged to prep their AC unit before possible storms As Florida heads deeper into hurricane season, HVAC experts are reminding homeowners that now is the time to make sure their air conditioning systems are ready. (WFTV)

Widespread rain totals of 5 to 7 inches are possible from Louisiana eastward into central Alabama through the end of the day Thursday.

Localized heavy rainfall may also occur, increasing the risk of flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

An isolated severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but forecasters are not expecting a widespread severe weather outbreak.

2026 Atlantic hurricane season begins quietly as Saharan dust suppresses storm development Monday marks the official start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, and forecasters say the tropics are off to a quiet start.

In preparation for the system’s arrival, Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for portions of the western Louisiana coastline.

Tropical Storm Watches remain in effect for Galveston and surrounding coastal communities in Texas.

After making landfall, the storm is expected to weaken quickly and deteriorate into a tropical depression as it moves inland.

Residents across the Gulf Coast are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared for periods of heavy rain, gusty winds, and localized flooding through Thursday.

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