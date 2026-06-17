Lake County

Prescribed burn planned at Lower Wekiva River Preserve

Wekiva River Park Undergoes 3,500-Acre Prescribed Burn

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Prescribed burns in Florida could cause hazardous driving conditions
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

SANFORD, Fla. — Florida Park Service staff are preparing to carry out a major prescribed burn at Lower Wekiva River Preserve State Park today, covering over 3,500 acres to help manage and restore the natural environment.

The burn is conducted to improve ecological health and reduce wildfire risks.

The Florida Park Service staff advises visitors to expect controlled fire activities in designated areas, supporting the ongoing health of the site.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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