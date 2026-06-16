Pedestrian struck and killed by two vehicles in Lady Lake

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Lady Lake Police are seeking public assistance to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 27/441 near Hartsock Sawmill Road.

Police confirm that the male pedestrian was struck by two vehicles, one of which fled the scene. The victim was transported to UF Health Leesburg Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The report says that the first driver stated she was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who was standing motionless in the middle lane.

The Lady Lake Police Department is investigating the crash and is actively seeking information about the second vehicle that struck the man and then left the scene.

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