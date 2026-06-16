Police respond to deadly crash involving pedestrian in Lady Lake

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Lady Lake police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning that has shut down multiple lanes of a busy roadway.

According to the Lady Lake Police Department, officers were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to the area of southbound U.S. Highway 27/441 and Hartsock Sawmill Road for a serious traffic homicide crash involving a pedestrian.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

Details about the pedestrian and the circumstances leading up to the collision have not yet been released.

Police are warning drivers to expect significant delays in the area as investigators work the scene.

Multiple southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 27/441 are closed, and traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours.

Motorists are urged to use caution and seek alternate routes if possible.

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