Trespassing incidents down 30% as Brightline implements $45M safety project

COCOA, Fla. — Brightline said rail safety improvements are continuing along its Florida corridor as trespassing incidents decline.

The company announced Wednesday that work is moving forward on a $45 million safety enhancement project made possible through a U.S. Department of Transportation grant.

The project includes upgrades at 327 grade crossings along Brightline’s 195-mile corridor between Miami and Cocoa.

Brightline said the improvements include fencing, additional delineators, railroad dynamic envelope striping and improved signage.

The company said more than 50% of the crossing improvements have been completed.

Brightline said its safety strategy focuses on education, enforcement and engineering.

The company said it has worked with schools, community groups and neighborhoods near the rail corridor to share safety messaging. It has also partnered with law enforcement agencies to discourage unsafe behavior near tracks and crossings.

Brightline said trespassing incidents were down 30% year over year in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025.

“This grant is enabling us to complete safety improvements that support the communities we serve,” Brightline Florida CEO Patrick Goddard said in a news release. “These enhancements to the corridor — combined with our education and enforcement efforts — reflect our commitment to continually prioritizing safety and preventing avoidable incidents.”

Brightline said it is contributing $10 million to the project.

The work is being delivered in coordination with the U.S. Department of Transportation, Florida Department of Transportation, Federal Railroad Administration and local municipalities.

Construction will continue in phases.

Brightline connects Orlando with stations in Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

For more information, visit Brightline’s website.

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