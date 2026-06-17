Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrender themselves to Osceola County Jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers have turned themselves in to the Osceola County Jail, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Lenita King was booked on four charges: defrauding to obtain property, public servant falsifying documents, falsifying public or court records, and grand theft of more than $750 but less than $5,000.

King is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Trooper Maurice Vilsaint also turned himself in to the Osceola County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. As of 7:30 p.m., he had not yet been booked.

We have contacted the Florida Highway Patrol multiple times regarding the arrests and whether the troopers remain employed by the agency. We have not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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