Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights unveils Stranger Things haunted house

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights will feature a new “Stranger Things” haunted house based on the final season of the series. The haunted house will showcase moments from the final season, placing guests in an authentic, visceral experience.

Visitors will be at the center of the ultimate battle to save Hawkins, confronting terror on-screen and evading supernatural creatures, including Vecna.

Fans can purchase all-new limited-release merchandise inspired by the “Stranger Things” haunted house. The park’s exclusive collection includes a T-shirt and a mug infused with 80’s nostalgia.

The merchandise will launch online tomorrow, Thursday, June 18, at 9 am PST on shopUniversal.com.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights from August 28 through Nov. 1.

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