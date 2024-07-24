Reward raised to $10K to help find missing Mount Dora mother of three

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — There’s now a $10,000 reward for information in the disappearance of a Mount Dora mother.

Nicole Baldwin vanished in November of last year.

Investigators said they do not believe that Baldwin left on her own and is now investigating this case a homicide.

Watch: Family and friends continue to search for missing Mount Dora mother of three

She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown.

She has a tattoo of a single rose on her right hand and flowers on her left shoulder down to her elbow.

Watch: Police search body of water near home of missing Mount Dora mom

Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

