Reward raised to $10K to help find missing Mount Dora mother of three

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — There’s now a $10,000 reward for information in the disappearance of a Mount Dora mother.
Nicole Baldwin vanished in November of last year.
Investigators said they do not believe that Baldwin left on her own and is now investigating this case a homicide.
She was last seen wearing a pink nightgown.
She has a tattoo of a single rose on her right hand and flowers on her left shoulder down to her elbow.
Anyone with information can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).
