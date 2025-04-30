Local

Gov. DeSantis schedules news conference in Lake County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Lake County on Wednesday. FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a stop in Central Florida on Wednesday.

The governor plans to hold a news conference in Fruitland Park at 1 p.m.

DeSantis will be speaking from Fruitland Park Elementary School.

He’ll be joined by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

