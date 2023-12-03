Family and friends continue desperate search for missing Mount Dora mother of three

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Mount Dora woman is looking for answers after her mother seemingly vanished from her home a month ago the day after celebrating her birthday.

Police said Nicole Baldwin, a mother of three children, was last seen on Nov. 2 by her 20-year-old daughter, Alish Baldwin the night they celebrated her birthday.

On Sunday, family and friends were back out in the Mount Dora neighborhood searching for Baldwin or clues to where she could be.

Police said Nicole Baldwin was reported missing on Nov. 5.

She was last seen at her at her home on the Lancaster neighborhood off County Road 44 in Mount Dora.

Family and friends haven’t stopped looking for Baldwin since the first day she was gone.

Investigators said Baldwin was last seen wearing a pink nightgown but without shoes.

She also has a single rose tattoo on her right hand and flowers on her left shoulder down to her elbow.

The police department asks anyone with information to contact them at 352-735-7130 or email this address.

