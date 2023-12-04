DeLand man found dead in front yard, deputies ask public for information in this deadly shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in front yard of DeLand home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 800 block of South Massachusetts Avenue after a 911 caller found the adult male victim unconscious in the front yard.

When deputies arrived, around 10:45 p.m., they found the victim 50-year-old Hector Hernandez Pasquale with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,

Deputies have not said whether the victim lives at the house.

Detectives are actively investigating and pursuing potential leads, according to a news release.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS, or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app.

