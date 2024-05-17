11-year-old arrested in deadly Ocoee shooting, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — An 11-year-old is in custody following a deadly shooting in Ocoee, police said.

Ocoee police responded to a home on Idaho Court around 8 a.m. on Friday in reference to a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot inside the home.

Read: Death investigation underway in Ocoee, police say

According to a news release, investigators discovered the victim’s 11-year-old relative, who lived with her, had shot her.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Ocoee crime scene investigation Ocoee police responded to a home on Idaho Court Friday morning. (WFTV staff)

Police have identified the victim as 55-year-old Sandra Pape King.

The 11-year-old is in custody, Ocoee police said.

Read: ‘Very serious criminal allegations’: Sheriff Mina says after deputy arrested on child porn charges

There is no threat to the public, no other suspects are being sought, and this is an active and ongoing investigation, according to the news release.

Read Madeline Soto case: Records reveal new details about timeline Stephan Sterns gave detectives

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group