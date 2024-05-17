‘Very serious criminal allegations’: Sheriff Mina says after deputy arrested on child porn charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office on Friday - accused of child pornography, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Corporal James Montiel is charged with possessing child pornography.

“These are very serious criminal allegations, and there is no place in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for anyone who commits such heinous crimes,” Sheriff John Mina said.

Montiel has been relieved of his duties during the criminal case.

After the criminal investigation is complete, the office will conduct an administrative investigation.

“As law enforcement officers, we are held to the highest standards of conduct whether on duty or off duty, and I am committed to ensuring that those who serve the community as Orange County deputies follow the laws that they are responsible to uphold,” Mina said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Montiel was hired in 2006.

