Avelo Airlines adds new nonstop service in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Avelo Airlines is introducing a new route from Daytona Beach.

The airline will offer passengers its new nonstop service to Hartford, Connecticut, from Daytona Beach International Airport.

One-way fares start at $83 to Hartford’s Bradley International Airport.

Avelo will operate this route twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays, starting on Nov. 8.

This will add to Avelo’s other nonstop service to Southern Connecticut at the Tweed-New Haven Airport.

