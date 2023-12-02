New indoor “ice” skating rink opening in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for winter a new indoor “ice” skating rink is opening its doors in Orlando.

Dezerland Park Orlando is now home to a synthetic “ice” skating rink that provides all the fun of hitting the rink, without the need to worry about freezing temperatures or slipping on slick ice.

The whole family can skate together at their own pace in a comfortable environment for everyone, according to a news release.

Besides being a great trip for the whole family this holiday season, the rink will be open at Dezerland all year long.

During the holiday season, Dezerland Park will also have visits from Santa Claus on weekends in December.

The holiday fun doesn’t stop there, on your way into Dezerland you’ll find a snowy wonderland just outside the entrance to the park where guests will be able to catch the snowfall for themselves on select days and times throughout the week.

“Dezerland is the place to be this holiday season for new, unique experiences guests of all ages will enjoy,” said Soren Schomburg, General Manager of Dezerland Park Orlando. “Whether you want to test your skills on the ice rink or take in the magic of holiday décor while enjoying our amazing attractions, you can make new memories in Orlando at Dezerland Park.”

