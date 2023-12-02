ICON Park celebrates the holiday season with winter entertainment

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park on International Drive will transform into a winter wonderland this month.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, guests can enjoy a 50-foot decorated tree, snowfall at night and other holiday-themed experiences.

The park also hosts the official holiday tree of the International Drive district.

Parking in the garage is free, and admission is free.

Here are some of the holiday entertainment activities at ICON Park:

Santa Workshop Experience

Families can meet Santa with a holiday photoshoot. Each photography package includes a free flight for children on The Wheel and a free ride on the Carousel on The Promenade.

Snow and carolers

Snow machines will fill the Lawn with flurries every night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Carolers will sing holiday songs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Saturday in December and from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25.

Holiday Light Show

Get into the holiday spirit with a 10-minute holiday light show at The Lawn. The Wheel’s LED lights will spin with seasonal music in the background.

The show runs Monday through Thursday at 8 p.m. and Friday through Sunday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

