On Dec. 9: ‘Santa Saturday’ returns at WFTV studios in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV and 9 Family have teamed up once again with Toys for Tots this year.

We’re collecting new, unwrapped toys at our studio in downtown Orlando through December 17.

But on Dec. 9, you’ll find a little something extra there.

Plan to stop by for our annual Santa Saturday event to drop off your donation.

Hours on that day will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Even Santa will be there!

You can simply drive up and drop off your donation of new, unwrapped toys.

The Channel 9 studio is located at 490 East South Street in Orlando.

