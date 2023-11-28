Channel 9 spotlights Toys for Tots drive on ‘Giving Tuesday’ to support local families

ORLANDO, Fla. — Chances are you did a lot of your holiday shopping over the last few days during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Now it’s time to give back.

Today marks “Giving Tuesday,” a global movement that reimagines a world built upon shared humanity and generosity.

Channel 9 is also using Giving Tuesday to give back through our partnership with Toys for Tots.

Christmas is right around the corner and the need for organizations like Toys for Tots continues to grow.

They need gifts for newborns up to 15-year-olds.

And this year we’ve made it easier than ever to give back.

There are many different ways you can donate.

