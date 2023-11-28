Those looking to help for ‘Giving Tuesday’ should research before donating

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today is “Giving Tuesday.”

It’s a movement aimed at giving back to organizations that help people in our community, and around the world.

However, before you give back, you should do your research and make sure you’re actually donating to a legitimate charity.

See: ‘Magic, Wonder and Joy’: White House Christmas theme announced

Requests for donations at this time of year can sometimes be overwhelming, but there are things you can do to give yourself confidence in an organization you’re thinking about donating to.

Websites like Charity Navigator have information about different charities’ programs and how the donations they receive are being used.

Read: Word of the year: Merriam-Webster shows it’s the authentic authority of language

Experts say there are red flags to watch out for so you don’t get scammed.

We're fortunate to have countless non-profits serving residents in our city. Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to assist these organizations. If you're able to, you can help strengthen our city by giving your time, advocacy or financial support to Orlando's not for profits. — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) November 28, 2023

Potential donors should also be aware of charities that have similar names to legitimate charities that you’re already familiar with.

Read: Apple’s ‘NameDrop’ feature sparks security concerns, but are they valid?

Also, consider charities near where you live so you can evaluate their impact more easily.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group