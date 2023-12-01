Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run helps fund research and support for families fighting cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 26th annual Greg Warmoth Reindeer Run is right around the corner, but this event is more than a 3-mile walk or jog through Sea World.

The event is also a way to help kids who are fighting for their lives at AdventHealth for children.

3-year-old Catalina is one of the children who we are trying to help with the Reindeer Run.

Catalina and her family found out in February of this year, that she had B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

The run is more than helping fund cancer research and care, the event also wants to support families.

“When you finally hear it, that was tough. And, you know, I broke down. I started crying and I was in front of her. And she actually came up to me and gave me a hug and said, it’s going to be okay. it’s going to be okay,” said Catalina’s father Sam Aguero.

Catalina has a long road ahead. Her last chemo is scheduled for June 8, 2025, and thanks to programs supported by donations, the visits are something she looks forward to.

“The child life services, the the play therapy, the music therapy, things that have brought a smile to her face and that is priceless. When you see your daughter going through chemo treatment and still has that smile in her face, we are so grateful for that,” said Cynthia Aguero.

WFTV will also be collecting toys at Track Shack and at Sea World for Toys for Tots.

