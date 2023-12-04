Going bowling: College Bowl Games have been selected; Here’s your Florida guide

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday is College Football Selection Day for the 2023 bowl season, and Channel 9 is giving you what you need to know about local bowls and what bowl games local teams will play in.

Here are the matchups for fans across the Sunshine State:

The UCF Knights are playing in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets. That game will air on ESPN on Friday, Dec. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The Florida State Seminoles are playing in the Orange Bowl in Miami against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, Dec. 30 at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Florida A&M Rattlers will face Howard University Bisons in the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. It will also air on Channel 9. Kickoff is at noon on Saturday, Dec. 16.

As for local bowl games, the NC State Wolfpack will take on the Kansas State Wildcats in the first annual Pop-Tarts Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 5:45 p.m. The Camping World Stadium on ESPN.

In the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes will face the Tennessee Volunteers on New Year’s Day. It will be at 1 p.m. at Camping World Stadium and on Channel 9.

And for the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium, also known as the “Bounce House,” the Miam of Ohio Redhawks and the Appalachian State Mountaineers were selected to face off. Tune in on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 9 if you can’t attend the game.

The Miami Hurricanes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are facing off in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 2:15 p.m. on ESPN.

