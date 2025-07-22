Teen hurt during scuffle over Disney parade spot at Magic Kingdom, deputies say

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said a woman was arrested after she was accused of hurting a teenager at Walt Disney World.

Investigators said a 17-year-old girl was injured during an altercation at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

The alleged incident happened Monday evening as parkgoers were gathering in front of Cinderella Castle on Main Street to watch a parade.

The victim reported that she was standing on the sidewalk when Martha Lucia Zapata-Echeverri put her hand on her, trying to make space.

The teen told deputies that she told Zapata-Echeverri not to touch her in Spanish.

According to a report, the victim moved back to help another guest pass, at which point Zapata-Echeverri allegedly grabbed her by the arm and pulled her to the side, causing a bruise and abrasion.

Zapata-Echeverri told investigators she was following her daughter to get to the front of the crowd and claimed the teenager was pushing into her, asserting it was ‘her spot.’

Deputies said Zapata-Echeverri demonstrated how she pushed back with her left arm, but her explanation for the victim’s nail marks was unclear.

According to a report, the 17-year-old was the only one injured, and there were no independent witnesses or surveillance footage to corroborate the events.

Zapata-Echeverri was arrested and taken to the Orange County jail and is facing a child abuse charge.

