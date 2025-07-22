Bail granted to tourist accused of pushing teen for better view of Disney World parade

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Investigators say a 17-year-old told deputies she was waiting for the parade to start off Main Street at Magic Kingdom when, all of a sudden, someone pushed her.

That alleged push got Martha Zapataecheverri, 51, accused of child abuse. She made her first appearance in court with help from a translator.

According to the arrest report, the victim was standing in front of the castle and getting ready to watch the parade. That’s when she aid the suspect put her hand on her, trying to make space so she could get a better view.

The report states the victim told her not to touch her in Spanish.

The suspect allegedly grabbed her by the arm and pulled her to the side, causing a bruise and abrasion on her right arm.

Deputies say the suspect told them it was her spot and pushed the victim with an open hand. However, when investigators asked her about nail marks left behind on the victim, her explanation was unclear.

Zapataecheverri’s attorney says she’s has been in town since July 2, saying, “She is here on a tourist visa. She’s set to leave tomorrow.”

During her first appearance, the judge reduced bond from $5,000 to $2,500.

“This is an event that happened at Disney. I assure you it won’t happen again,” the attorney said.

According to court records, the suspect entered a written plea of not guilty.

