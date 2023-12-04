Two people injured after car crashes into Seminole County psychic shop

SEMINOLE COUNTY,Fla. — Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to a crash in Longwood on Sunday, after a car crash into a brick building injure both the driver and someone inside.

Around 2:41 p.m., firefighters responded to 1001 South U.S. Highway 17-92 after a car crashed into the Psychic Shop Madame Katherine dining room area.

Firefighters extracted the driver and dealt with all potential hazards from the crash.

The driver was transported to the hospital for a possible seizure, according to the SCFD.

Another person, who was inside the building was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

