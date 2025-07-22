Police arrest babysitter for leaving baby in parking lot, despite father’s request

EUSTIS, Fla. — On July 17, 2025, a baby was discovered alone in a car seat at Martial Arts World, resulting in Wendy Kirk’s arrest for child neglect.

The incident happened when officers responded to a report about a baby left alone in the asphalt parking lot. Damon Westbrook, the initial complainant, saw the baby outside after a class and called law enforcement.

“The baby was warm and sweaty,” reported Amanda Smith, a witness who observed the child in the heat and gave a sworn statement.

After the class ended, Damon Westbrook discovered the baby alone in a car seat on the asphalt parking lot.

Amanda Smith arrived to pick up her grandson and was asked by Damon if the baby was hers. She noticed the baby in distress due to the heat and helped bring the child inside.

Wendy Kirk, the temporary caregiver, returned to the establishment upset and crying after realizing she had left the baby behind. She was told about her rights and consented to speak with law enforcement.

Wendy discovered that the baby was missing while she was still in the church parking lot.

The child’s father reached out to Wendy and stated he didn’t want her to be arrested, acknowledging that mistakes can occur. Despite this, law enforcement found probable cause for child neglect, resulting in Wendy’s arrest.

Wendy Kirk was taken to Lake County Jail for booking.

