Orlando artist to showcase Florida landscapes in new Ivanhoe Village exhibition

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando artist Heather Dartez will debut a new solo exhibition next month featuring Florida-inspired landscapes that capture sunrises, sunsets and scenes from across the state.

The exhibition, titled From Sunrise to Sunset, opens May 2 at Mosaic Studio & Blowout Bar in Ivanhoe Village.

Organizers say the collection highlights Florida’s natural scenery through watercolor and acrylic works that focus on light, color and atmosphere.

Dartez, who lives in Orlando, has received recognition from the Florida Watercolor Society and has exhibited work through the Orlando Museum of Art and other Central Florida venues.

She also serves as director of graduate studies at Full Sail University.

The opening event will include a meet-and-greet with the artist, along with cocktails and light bites.

The exhibition is presented through Meredith Sand Designs Studio & Gallery in partnership with the salon venue.

Organizers say the event is designed to bring local art into one of Orlando’s busiest creative districts.

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