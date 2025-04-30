More victims believed to be out there in Roblox child exploitation case

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Marion County have arrested a local teenager accused of targeting children online. They are now trying to determine if there are more victims.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect admitted to contacting children on the Roblox game over the past year and talking them into exploiting themselves and siblings. Detectives say he admitted he would sometimes misrepresent his age in order to be more “acceptable” to young children.

Detectives believe there may be other victims who have yet to be identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Osthed with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 352-351-4710.

Two weeks ago, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier subpoenaed Roblox for information about its child protection policies, including how the platform markets to children, sets age verification requirements and moderates chat rooms.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group