Fatal crash involving bicyclist in Lake County, according to troopers

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Sunday evening on County Road 473 and Fountain Lake Boulevard.

A 2020 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on CR 473 south of Fountain Lake Blvd.

A 69-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on the southbound outside shoulder.

The bicyclist swerved in the direct path of the Tacoma, according to a press release from FHP.

The front of the Tacoma struck the bicyclist.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Tacoma remained on the scene.

